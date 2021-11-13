Extortion case against Param Bir Singh: Sachin Vaze remanded in 2-day police custody

A city holiday court on Saturday remanded dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze in police custody for two days in an extortion case in an extortion case against former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. The Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the extortion case against Singh, had produced Vaze in the court and sought the extension of his custody.

“We informed the court that we wish to question Vaze about the trail of money that was extorted from the complainant businessman. Hence, his further custody was required. The court was convinced and granted his two-day custody to crime branch officers,” said special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

Vaze’s lawyer did not oppose to police’s plea to seek the extension of Vaze’s custody. His lawyer also informed the court that as there is too much pressure on Vaze from the Central and state governments, he is contemplating to give his statement before the magistrate under section 164 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The court asked the defence lawyer to make a decision about recording the statement and make the application before the regular court.

Vaze was arrested in this case on November 1. He is currently in crime branch’s custody in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered by Goregaon police in August after Bimal Agarwal, a businessman, alleged that Singh, Vaze and others had extorted ₹11.92 lakh from him.

The dismissed officer was previously arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

Jagtap also said that the crime branch on Monday would file an application before a regular court seeking the initiation of procedure to get Singh declared as a ‘proclaimed accused’ under section 82 of CrPC by the court as he failed to appear. There are already three non-bailable warrants issued against Singh by different courts in Mumbai and Thane and five FIRS registered against him for various cases.

A look-out circular (LoC) has been issued against Singh. Apart from this, two open inquiries have been initiated against the 1988-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) over the corruption allegations made against him by two serving police inspectors.