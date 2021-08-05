Extortion case: Police start process of lookout notice against Param Bir Singh

In a case of extortion registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Thane police have started the procedure for a lookout notice for all 28 accused, including underworld gangsters and journalists, confirmed a senior police officer.

Singh, along with then deputy commissioner of police Deepak Devraj, assistant police commissioner NT Kadam, ex- cop Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, and gangster Ravi Pujari were booked after a complaint was filed by Ketan Tanna.

Tanna, who is in construction business, claimed that Singh and his team extorted crores of rupees from him by threatening him with a fake crime case. They allegedly also threatened to carry out his “encounter” if he did not pay.

On Tuesday, Tanna wrote to Thane zone one deputy police commissioner Avinash Ambure, saying the accused could flee from the city and necessary action should be taken in advance.

Tanna’s lawyer Sagar Kadam said, “ We submitted a letter to DCP, stating that some of the accused in this crime have their personal weapons with them which are yet to be recovered by police. All the accused have their passport with them therefore there is chance that they may fly out of India. If they are not arrested early, they can file false complaint against me and other complainants to pressure us. They can remove evidence in the above crime and also influence witnesses. Therefore, my client requested that they be arrested soon. My client is ready to assist police to locate their hideouts.”