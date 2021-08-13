Extortion case: Thane Police issues lookout notice against Param Bir Singh

The Thane Nagar Police has issued a lookout notice against former commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, while a similar notice for 27 others booked in an extortion case last month will be issued soon. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the deputy commissioner of police will investigate the case.

An officer from Thane police commissionerate said, “The procedure for the lookout notice began last week, as of now, Singh’s notice is completed, the others are in progress. We are also verifying the statements of the complainant and checking all the evidence.”

Complainant Ketan Tanna’s lawyer has claimed that there is delay in police action. Sagar Kadam, the lawyer said, “My client has seen some of the accused follow him and informed the police, but they have not arrested anyone. We trust the police but do not understand the reason for no arrests so far.”

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh was booked for extortion along with 27 others who include top cops, underworld gangsters, and journalists at the Thane Nagar Police station.