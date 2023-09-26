News / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty

Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty

ByYogesh Naik
Sep 26, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Shahnawaz Hussain complained of high blood pressure and acidity, and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital.

Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of the BJP and former union minister, underwent an angioplasty in Lilavati hospital on Tuesday.

BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain.
BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain.

He is admitted under senior consultant Dr Jalil Parkar and was operated upon by cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He was in Mumbai for Ganesh darshan and other party work. When he complained of high blood pressure and acidity, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar sent him to Lilavati . Initially, the BJP leader said he had a late dinner. . The hospital doctors did a 2D echo and was normal, but his ECG showed changes. When an angiography was done, the doctors found one block and a stent was inserted.

Hussain is in the ICU and will be shifted to the room on Wednesday.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out