Ex-union minister Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to hospital during Mumbai visit, undergoes angioplasty

Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of the BJP and former union minister, underwent an angioplasty in Lilavati hospital on Tuesday. BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain.

He is admitted under senior consultant Dr Jalil Parkar and was operated upon by cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijan.

He was in Mumbai for Ganesh darshan and other party work. When he complained of high blood pressure and acidity, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar sent him to Lilavati . Initially, the BJP leader said he had a late dinner. . The hospital doctors did a 2D echo and was normal, but his ECG showed changes. When an angiography was done, the doctors found one block and a stent was inserted.

Hussain is in the ICU and will be shifted to the room on Wednesday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON