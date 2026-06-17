MUMBAI:The Bombay High Court on Monday ruled that though a maintenance decree in favour of a divorced wife remains enforceable against the estate of her deceased husband, she cannot seek enhancement in maintenance after her husband’s death. Ex-wife can recover maintenance from deceased husband’s estate, can’t seek enhancement: HC

Dismissing a petition filed by a 62-year-old woman seeking enhancement in her monthly maintenance, a division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said, “Allowing such claims for enhancement would open the floodgates to litigation as it would allow the ex-wives to repeatedly file applications for enhancement against the heirs of deceased ex-husband on the pretext that the estate of the deceased in the hands of the legal heirs has flourished.”

The petitioner and her deceased former husband got married in 1954 and became estranged in 1977. In 1999, a family court granted them divorce and directed the man to pay ₹6,000 per month as maintenance to the woman.

After the man died in 2012, the petitioner sought recovery of arrears of maintenance and enhancement of the monthly maintenance amount payable to her. In February 2023, the family court said she was entitled to recover the maintenance arrears from the deceased husband’s estate but refused to enhance the maintenance, after observing that she had considerable resources of her own.

Aggrieved by the order, the woman moved the high court, saying it was difficult for her to lead her life with the meager amount she received as maintenance.

The court relied on section 37 of the Special Marriage Act, which deals with permanent alimony and maintenance to the wife. It held that “the maintenance or its arrears are recoverable from the estate of the deceased husband even after his death, as the whole purpose and intent of the legislature was to ensure maintenance and support to the wife during her lifetime”. It also remarked that a maintenance decree does not abate or extinguish on the husband’s death and the estate or legal heirs remain liable for pending arrears, depending on the decree terms for ongoing payments.

The bench observed that during the lifetime of the husband, he is under personal obligation to maintain his wife, irrespective of the possession of any property. But after his death, that obligation fastens to his property in the hands of an heir or legal representative, the bench said.

The court noted that a wife seeking enhancement of the amount awarded in her favour is “not enforcing her existing right of maintenance” but is seeking a fresh judicial determination based on the change in the circumstances of the parties.

“Since the husband is deceased, the key component of the judicial exercise for determination of enhancement is absent. This right of enhancement cannot be claimed against any party other than the husband and definitely, not against the legal heirs who have no personal duty to maintain the ex-wife,” the court said.

The court held that the claim for enhanced maintenance from the legal heirs of her deceased ex-husband cannot be entertained.

“The consequences of allowing the enhancement would result in absurdity, uncertainty and would open a flood gate of litigation. If the enhancement is based on the notional growth of the estate in the hands of the legal heirs, the enhancement would treat them unfairly if the growth of the estate is purely attributable to their own doings. It would therefore amount to creating a share in the estate for the ex-wife, who is not at all responsible for the growth of the estate of her husband,” it concluded.