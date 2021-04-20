Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Facing flak for nephew’s Covid jabs, Fadnavis’ wife calls for action, decorum
Tanmay Fadnavis shared a photo of him getting the jab on Instagram and people familiar with the matter said he received the first dose of the vaccine in Mumbai and the second one at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Amruta Fadnavis' tweet on Tanmay Fadnavis came after several politicians questioned how the 22-year-old got himself vaccinated against Covid-19. (HT Photo)

Under fire after Devendra Fadnavis’ 22-year-old nephew got vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s wife on Tuesday said “no one is above rules & law”. “Priority for any service should be on basis of decorum or prevalent policy. No one is above rules & law. The law can take its course and we stand for justice always ! We are with you on this issue, pls take action which will stop future queue breaking occurrences!” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted with a hashtag #tanmayfadnavis.

Amruta Fadnavis also tagged Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who along with several other politicians questioned how the former Maharashtra chief minister’s nephew Tanmay Fadnavis broke the queue and got both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Only frontline and healthcare workers and those over the age of 45 are eligible to receive the jabs under the current phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. Those above 18 years of age will be inoculated from May 1, according to the Centre’s announcement on Monday.

Also read | What changes from May 1 in Covid-19 vaccination drive? FAQs answered

“Like someone said, this is privilegeitis,” Chaturvedi tweeted in the morning. Before that, she posted on Twitter that she confirmed Devendra Fadnavis’ nephew did get the doses. “Confirmed @Dev_Fadnavis nephew Tanmay Fadnavis did break the queue & get both his jabs. His grandmother Shobhatai is also a Bjp leader (dynasty) asks if it is a sin to get the vaccine. What a family of rule breakers,” she said.

Chaturvedi was referring to Shobhatai Fadnavis’ comment after reports of Tanmay Fadnavis getting the vaccines broke. “Is it a sin to get a vaccine?” Shobhatai Fadnavis asked on Monday.

