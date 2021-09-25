Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fadnavis calls present MVA a government of scams

The state opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis, says that the present Maha Vikas Aghadi is a government of scams and middlemen; he also says editorials in Saamna are inconsequential
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Maharashtra State opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis (top right), Central minister Bhupendra Yadav (top left) at a function in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Fadnavis took a dig at the present MVA, calling it a government of scams. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The state opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis, remarked that the present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a government of scams and middlemen. He also dismissed editorials in Saamna as inconsequential, saying it no longer is the publication of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis was in Navi Mumbai on Saturday to attend the 88th Annasaheb Patil Jayanti Mathadi meet organised by the Mathadi leader, Narendra Patil, in which Central Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present.

Commenting on the last-minute cancellation of the health department recruitment exam, Fadnavis said, “The students are very upset at the regular cancellation of exams. As for this exam, the health minister had himself said on Facebook Live that it will not be cancelled, and no one should believe in rumours. The students left their homes, spent money and after coming for the exam, they learned the night before about the cancellation.”

He claimed that the admission letters from two different states were also creating confusion. Fadnavis said, “I have also received information and complaints from students that dalals have entered the scene. These middlemen are offering jobs for 5 lakh to 15 lakh payment. The government needs to inquire and take corrective action, or else we shall agitate for the students. There are scams all over. How many more scams will there be? Shall we call it a scam government?”

On the state government’s redevelopment policy for Mumbai, he said, “Ease of doing business means fewer windows and doors, less corruption and faster work. This is the opposite of what should happen.”

He claimed that the decision to open schools and temples, though delayed, is welcomed.

Dismissing comments in Saamna against him and BJP, he said, “Don’t understand why the media takes up its editorials and makes stories all day? They write anything and have no standard at all. Their views keep changing. They need to introspect. This Saamna is no more Balasaheb Thackeray’s Saamna. Please do not ask me about Saamna editorials.”

