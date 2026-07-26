MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s unscheduled visit to New Delhi for a couple of hours on Saturday fuelled speculation of a reshuffle in the Union cabinet soon, and the possibility of Fadnavis’s move to the national capital.

Fadnavis’s 2-hr Delhi trip fuels speculation of union cabinet reshuffle

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People aware of the matter said, after offering prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Saturday morning, the CM was supposed to fly to Nagpur where he is scheduled to participate in a blood donation camp on Sunday. However, his day’s plan was tweaked at the eleventh hour and he flew to Delhi where he spent two hours and later travelled to Nagpur.

The chief minister’s office however maintained that Fadnavis’s Delhi visit was pre-planned and dismissed speculation linking it to his possible move to the union cabinet. On the other hand, when media persons in Pandharpur questioned him on his possible move to Delhi, Fadnavis said: “It is not important how long one stays in one post. What is important is what he does in that post (calling attention to his own six-and-a-half-year stint as the CM of Maharashtra).

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{{^usCountry}} He added: “I am happy with what God has given me. A person should always be content with what he gets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added: “I am happy with what God has given me. A person should always be content with what he gets.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut however said that Fadnavis could be considered as Dharmendra Pradhan’s successor. Pradhan resigned from his position of Union education minister on Saturday.

“The possibility cannot be ruled out as he is known for articulating well-researched views on various subjects. There has been constant speculation over his move to Delhi, and assuming a key responsibility in the Modi government,” said Raut.