NAVI MUMBAI: A 56-year-old Seawoods homemaker, whose husband is a retired police officer, allegedly lost more than ₹1.22 crore over eight years after a man and his wife convinced her that black magic was behind her family’s problems and kept taking money from her in the name of rituals. The NRI Coastal police registered a case on Thursday against the accused, Rahishmiya and his wife Asma Rahishmiya, both from Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, following the woman’s complaint.

Fake godman extorts ₹1.22Cr from retired cop’s wife

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According to police, the alleged fraud began in 2017 and continued until April 2025. The accused allegedly told the woman that her family was under a curse, or “karni”, and that rituals were needed to remove it. They also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences, including the death of family members, if the rituals were not performed.

According to the complaint, the woman was facing several problems in her family when she first met a “baba” in Jalna who allegedly connected her with the accused. Rahishmiya then claimed to have supernatural powers and convinced her that black magic was responsible for her family’s difficulties.

The first payment mentioned in the complaint was ₹1 lakh in January 2017. Asma allegedly told the woman that there was “karni” in the house and demanded money to perform rituals.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman allegedly continued making payments over the years. Between October 2020 and January 2021, her daughter allegedly transferred ₹4.9 lakh to the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman allegedly continued making payments over the years. Between October 2020 and January 2021, her daughter allegedly transferred ₹4.9 lakh to the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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“The accused continued demanding money for purported rituals and to address various problems faced by the family. The complainant made payments even from agricultural land and shop sale proceeds. We will now be going to UP to arrest the accused,” said the investigating officer.

The largest payment mentioned in the complaint was ₹32.1 lakh, allegedly made on April 8, 2025, from the proceeds of the sale of a shop.

Police said they would travel to Uttar Pradesh to trace and arrest the accused.

The case has been registered under sections 318(4), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.