Kerala house raided over allegations of fake treatment, black magic in name of religion

The officials of the Police and Health department on Saturday raided a house in this district following complaints alleging fake medical treatment and black magic practices being carried out in the name of religion. Kerala (Representative Image)

The raid was conducted at the residence of Shihabudheen Faizy, a native of Cherkala, by local police and officials of the Health Department.

A police officer said the search began around 8 am and continued for several hours.

According to police, the action was initiated after a complaint received by Chief Minister V D Satheesan was forwarded to the local police station.

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The police then informed the Health Department and carried out a joint inspection.

Besides police personnel, senior Health Department officials and a drug inspector participated in the raid.

Officials said they could not find out any solid evidence to substantiate the allegations of fake treatment and black magic but honey, water, several bottles and other materials were seized during the search.

A fake certificate showing completion of a one-week wellness course was found displayed on the wall of the house.

According to the officer, Faizy told the officials that he only offered water after reciting prayers and did not provide any other form of treatment.

Police have also collected CCTV footage from the house as part of the investigation. A further inquiry is underway, they added.