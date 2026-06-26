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    Kerala cops detain 6 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Kochi district

    Upon arrest, the six accused admitted that they hailed from Bangladesh and had been living and working in the state for some time now

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 2:01 PM IST
    PTI
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    Kerala Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally at Eroor here, officials said on Friday.

    Six accused from Bangladesh arrested by Kerala police for illegally staying and working in Kochi (Representational/ Pixabay)
    Six accused from Bangladesh arrested by Kerala police for illegally staying and working in Kochi (Representational/ Pixabay)

    Acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies, police raided a scrap shop on Kuttipadam Road in Eroor on Thursday, officials said.

    During the inspection, police verified the identity cards and other documents of the employees at the scrap shop and found them to be fake.

    Also Read I India to resume regular visa operations in Bangladesh

    The arrested persons were identified as Rakiv Shaba, Muhammad Sohal Faraz, Tarek, Sogir, Maidhi Hazida and Muhammad Agin, police said.

    During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they were from Bangladesh and had been working in Kochi for the past few months.

    They were later shifted to the Hill Palace police station, where they were interrogated by intelligence agencies, police said.

    Also Read I Bangladesh calls India's explanation over adviser being stopped at Delhi airport 'unsatisfactory'

    A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said.

    Police are conducting a detailed probe into how the accused reached Kerala and who facilitated their travel.

    Also Read I India resumes travel visas for Bangladeshi citizens: Why were they frozen for nearly 2 years?

    The arrested persons will be produced before a court as part of the remand proceedings, officials added.

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    Home/India News/Kerala Cops Detain 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally In Kochi District
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