‘Black magic’ cure: Advocate duped of ₹4 lakh, Malerkotla sorcerer booked

The Haibowal police have registered an FIR against a Malerkotla-based sorcerer who allegedly duped a local advocate of ₹4.22 lakh by promising to cure his ailing wife through spiritual healing, rituals, and black magic. The complainant alleged that the accused sought money for performing rituals and prayers. (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sabar, a resident of Mohalla Dumagali in Malerkotla. According to the police complaint filed by advocate Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Haibowal, he was worried about his wife’s prolonged illness when a relative introduced him to Sabar in December 2025.

The complainant stated that Sabar convinced him of possessing supernatural powers capable of curing his wife. The accused allegedly demanded ₹51,000 for prayers and rituals at a local cemetery, out of which Jaspreet paid ₹21,000 initially and the remaining ₹30,000 shortly after.

As the treatment progressed, the financial demands continued under various pretexts. Driven by the hope of his wife’s recovery, Jaspreet kept transferring money at different intervals until the total amount reached ₹4.22 lakh. However, when his wife’s medical condition showed no improvement whatsoever, Jaspreet grew suspicious and demanded a full refund. The accused repeatedly delayed repayment, leading to a direct confrontation at Sabar’s office in Malerkotla. During the heated argument, the sorcerer allegedly admitted that he had already spent the entire sum.

Investigating officer ASI Simarpreet Singh stated that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).