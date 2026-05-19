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Fake RPF officer kidnaps labourer from train in Thane, demands 10,000 ransom

Fake RPF officer kidnaps labourer from train in Thane, demands ₹10,000 ransom

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:16 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, An unidentified person posing as an RPF officer allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a 27‑year‑old labourer from a long-distance train in Maharashtra's Thane district and later demanded 10,000 as ransom from his family, police said on Tuesday.

Fake RPF officer kidnaps labourer from train in Thane, demands 10,000 ransom

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Hatia Superfast Express, which was heading from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to Hatia in Jharkhand, they said, adding that a search was underway for the victim and the kidnapper.

The labourer, identified as Sunil Narayan Saw, was travelling with his friends in the general compartment of the train when an unidentified man wearing a green shirt and black trousers came to him, claiming that he was a Railway Protection Force officer.

The man then falsely accused the victim of teasing a girl on the train, assaulted him, and forcibly took him off the train at Kasara railway station under the pretext of taking him to a police station, an official said, quoting a complaint lodged by the victim's cousin in Thane.

The complainant has not paid any ransom to the caller, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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