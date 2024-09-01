Family of three found murdered in their house in Palghar

Palghar A family of three people were found murdered in their house on Friday in Neherloi village in Wada Tehsir of Palghar district. According to the police, the murder is suspected to have happened somewhere around 17 August. HT Image

The deceased are identified as Mukund Bechardas Rathod, 75, a farmer, his wife Kanchan, 72, and their unmarried and physically disabled daughter Sangeeta, 52.

The police said the accused, after committing the crime, locked the house from outside, making it look like no one was home.

The murder came to light after Rathod’s son Pankaj, 43, who stays in Virar West and works for a private company, called his father on August 17 but did not get any response. For days, Pankaj called him but found his phone to be switched off. On Friday evening, Pankaj along with his relative decided to visit his home in Neharoli Village, located around 28 km away from Wada.

On reaching home, he found the house was locked from outside. Pankaj and his relative then broke open the lock and entered the house. They were greeted with a strong foul smell and on searching found decomposed bodies of the family members.

Bodies of the two women – Kanchan and her daughter Sangeeta – were kept in a wooden trunk covered by bedsheets, whereas Mukund’s body was lying in a small space near their bathroom and that too was covered by clothes, said a police officer.

Police officers said that they are also not sure as to how the victims were killed, as the bodies are decomposed and only the postmortem report would reveal the cause of their death.

The Wada police registered an FIR against unknown assailant/s under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).