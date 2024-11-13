MUMBAI: The family of a 22-year-old senior sales executive, who recently died by suicide, has moved the Bombay high court demanding a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Alleging harassment by certain cable operators, the deceased’s elder brother filed a writ petition stating that his brother was allegedly pushed to despair by repeated intimidation and threats. Family seeks justice for 22-year-old’s suicide, files petition in HC

Hours before his death on October 30, the 22-year-old had shared a video on Instagram where he accused three individuals - Dipak Vishwakarma, Sadanand Kadam and Paresh Shetty - of harassing him. In his emotional final post, he said he had felt trapped and helpless.

His family later discovered him unresponsive in his room. They allege that the local police have shown negligence in investigating the case, even accusing them of protecting the accused. In the petition, filed under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution, the deceased’s elder brother claimed that the police’s initial response was slow, with officers reportedly failing to collect crucial evidence and appearing reluctant to take strong action against the named individuals.

The petition requested that the investigation be transferred to another police jurisdiction to prevent any local interference. It also called for judicial oversight to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation. According to family members, the police did not prioritise crucial evidence, such as phone records and CCTV footage, which they argue are essential to establish the extent of the harassment faced by the deceased.

The petition includes key documents, such as the deceased’s final video, his death certificate, and copies of previous complaints lodged with the police, underscoring the family’s belief that the local cable operators exhibited a pattern of threatening behavior. The petition further appeals to the court to hold accountable any officials found to have obstructed the investigation.

The Bombay high court is expected to hear the petition in the coming days, potentially setting a precedent for cases involving social and workplace harassment.