Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

Braving sore feet and cold nights, thousands of farmers and farm labourers from 21 districts across Maharashtra held sit-in protests at south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, to protest against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre and show solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi for the past two months. The farmers, united under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Sanghatana (SSKS), reached Mumbai on Sunday evening. Some travelled for over 200km, starting their journey from Nashik on Saturday, and camping at Igatpuri on Saturday night.

At least a dozen key leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stood in support and solidarity with the protesting farmers, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil from Peasants and Workers Party of India and Maharashtra president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Abu Azmi. Support also poured in from social, labour, and trade union organisations. Contract employees of the solid waste management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), too, were present at Azad Maidan.

Monday’s protests saw farmers from Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Palghar and Thane districts, among others. Many farmers from the same or adjoining villages contributed money to hire a vehicle from their village to reach Igatpuri, and brought along supplies of food, blankets, and utensils for camping outdoors during the sit-in protests. Many farmers had also taken part in the Maharashtra farmers’ vehicle march to Delhi on December 21

Nirmala Pagi, 35, a farmer from Jhap village in Palghar district, left her four children in the care of her mother-in-law to join her husband and neighbours in the march. She said, “The outcome of the farmers’ protest in Delhi is dependent on how much support they have from all of us. If we unite, maybe the government will listen to us and repeal the three farm laws.”

Farmers from Nashik, Nandurbar and Thane also sought implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in order to get ownership of the forest land they have been tilling for generations.

Laxman Kuwar, 65, who travelled from Nashik, said, “I have a family of nine and forest authorities destroy our crops every year. I have proof of farming on the land for the past 30 years which the authorities keep discrediting. I depend solely on a daily income of ₹150 that I get through labour work in other fields, despite having my own 10-acre farm,” Kuwar said.

Namdeo Pawar, 45, from Goldari village in Dindori tehsil of Nashik, said, “I have been ostracised by my village for a very long time now. The villagers are forcing me to give my land to the forest authorities. My children have been harassed and beaten by the villagers and the local police has not helped us at all. Either my crops or my farming equipment are destroyed now and then so that I stop fighting for my land.”

Following an address by political leaders, farmers began to march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the governor of Maharashtra, who was in Goa on Monday. The rally was stopped at Metro Junction, a few metres from Azad Maidan.

Ashok Dhawale, president of the AIKS, said, “Since the governor is not available to meet the farmers’ delegation, we decided not to meet any representatives. We tore up the letter we would have submitted to the governor in front of the crowd at Metro junction, as a mark of protest. We will not bother to meet the Governor, after how he has treated the farmers. We returned to Azad Maidan for the sit-in protest, and will hoist the flag on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday morning, as planned.”

CAUSE OF WORRY

Gangu Pandu Vale, 55, a farm labourer, from Palghar, walked from Igatpuri to Mumbai, even wearing out his slippers. “This is not a big deal for me. I work in the sun all day. And farm work is harder than walking on concrete roads. I know my presence here will make a difference to the cause.”

Karansingh Kokani, 55, a farmer from Bholvihir in Nandurbar, also took part in the protest march to Delhi on December 21. “When we marched to Delhi, I saw how the government treated us. They had dug up roads on our way and even scattered broken glass on the roads.”

Ramdas Pagi, 38, a farm labourer from Jhap village in Palghar, came with 30-40 people, including his wife. Each of them paid ₹100 to hire a truck. “Paying ₹200 when your monthly family income is ₹2,500 is painful, but it is an important issue and we are doing our bit,” Pagi said.