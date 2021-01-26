IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

Travel for long distances to reach Azad Maidan on foot to show their support to farmers’ agitation in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
By Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Braving sore feet and cold nights, thousands of farmers and farm labourers from 21 districts across Maharashtra held sit-in protests at south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, to protest against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre and show solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi for the past two months. The farmers, united under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Sanghatana (SSKS), reached Mumbai on Sunday evening. Some travelled for over 200km, starting their journey from Nashik on Saturday, and camping at Igatpuri on Saturday night.

At least a dozen key leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stood in support and solidarity with the protesting farmers, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil from Peasants and Workers Party of India and Maharashtra president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Abu Azmi. Support also poured in from social, labour, and trade union organisations. Contract employees of the solid waste management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), too, were present at Azad Maidan.

Monday’s protests saw farmers from Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Palghar and Thane districts, among others. Many farmers from the same or adjoining villages contributed money to hire a vehicle from their village to reach Igatpuri, and brought along supplies of food, blankets, and utensils for camping outdoors during the sit-in protests. Many farmers had also taken part in the Maharashtra farmers’ vehicle march to Delhi on December 21

Nirmala Pagi, 35, a farmer from Jhap village in Palghar district, left her four children in the care of her mother-in-law to join her husband and neighbours in the march. She said, “The outcome of the farmers’ protest in Delhi is dependent on how much support they have from all of us. If we unite, maybe the government will listen to us and repeal the three farm laws.”

Farmers from Nashik, Nandurbar and Thane also sought implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in order to get ownership of the forest land they have been tilling for generations.

Laxman Kuwar, 65, who travelled from Nashik, said, “I have a family of nine and forest authorities destroy our crops every year. I have proof of farming on the land for the past 30 years which the authorities keep discrediting. I depend solely on a daily income of 150 that I get through labour work in other fields, despite having my own 10-acre farm,” Kuwar said.

Namdeo Pawar, 45, from Goldari village in Dindori tehsil of Nashik, said, “I have been ostracised by my village for a very long time now. The villagers are forcing me to give my land to the forest authorities. My children have been harassed and beaten by the villagers and the local police has not helped us at all. Either my crops or my farming equipment are destroyed now and then so that I stop fighting for my land.”

Following an address by political leaders, farmers began to march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the governor of Maharashtra, who was in Goa on Monday. The rally was stopped at Metro Junction, a few metres from Azad Maidan.

Ashok Dhawale, president of the AIKS, said, “Since the governor is not available to meet the farmers’ delegation, we decided not to meet any representatives. We tore up the letter we would have submitted to the governor in front of the crowd at Metro junction, as a mark of protest. We will not bother to meet the Governor, after how he has treated the farmers. We returned to Azad Maidan for the sit-in protest, and will hoist the flag on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday morning, as planned.”

CAUSE OF WORRY

Gangu Pandu Vale, 55, a farm labourer, from Palghar, walked from Igatpuri to Mumbai, even wearing out his slippers. “This is not a big deal for me. I work in the sun all day. And farm work is harder than walking on concrete roads. I know my presence here will make a difference to the cause.”

Karansingh Kokani, 55, a farmer from Bholvihir in Nandurbar, also took part in the protest march to Delhi on December 21. “When we marched to Delhi, I saw how the government treated us. They had dug up roads on our way and even scattered broken glass on the roads.”

Ramdas Pagi, 38, a farm labourer from Jhap village in Palghar, came with 30-40 people, including his wife. Each of them paid 100 to hire a truck. “Paying 200 when your monthly family income is 2,500 is painful, but it is an important issue and we are doing our bit,” Pagi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The bench directed Dasgupta to prepare a compilation of the relevant portions of the charge sheet and submit it to the court before the next hearing scheduled on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Each of these cyber police stations will be located in five policing regions of the city, said joint commissioner of police (CP) (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil. Chief minister Uddhav Thackerey will inaugurate the stations at DB Marg police station on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
While Sena said it didn’t want to break Covid-19 rules, its senior leaders were at an inauguration in Kalyan where scores had gathered
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested purported drug dealer Arif Bhujwala from Raigad in connection with the south Mumbai-based racket busted by the agency. so far, five people have been arrested in the bust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In a joint statement, the teachers have highlighted how NEP violates the constitutional mandates of the reservation policy and Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The group has allegedly misused various permissions given for slum rehabilitation schemes and diverted around 450 crore by way of loan from Yes Bank. The spokesperson for Omkar Developers declined to comment on ED raids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier questioned if the bullet train project was of any benefit to the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bhushan Koyande)
(Bhushan Koyande)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Pawar took on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not meeting the agitating farmers, saying that the latter had time to meet actor Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Maharashtra added 1,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,010,948. Mumbai, meanwhile, added 348 new cases to take its tally to 306,398
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Schools said that as opposed to the initial resistance from parents before schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, parents are now getting comfortable with the idea of schools reopening, and added that they are expecting a good attendance from the first week itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

By Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Travel for long distances to reach Azad Maidan on foot to show their support to farmers’ agitation in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Following a proposal of private hospitals that was submitted last week, BMC may allow beneficiaries in the second and third phase to be vaccinated in their hospital premises under the supervision of civic officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials from the government, railways, municipal corporations and health department to take stock of the situation. The government is expected to allow the general public to take local trains in limited time slots beginning from non-peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP