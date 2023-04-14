Solanki’s father rakes up caste discrimination in letter to SIT

The father of Darshan Solanki, an IIT-Bombay student who died by suicide on February 12, on Wednesday wrote to the members of special investigation team (SIT), requesting them to probe the matter from the caste discrimination angle.

Mumbai, India - March 04, 2023: Ramesh Solanki, father of deceased 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, Tarlika (Mother of Darshan) and Janhvi (Sister of Darshan), during the agitation led by ex-MP Bhalchandra Mungekar along with ex-MP Hussain Dalwai, SFI, RPI (Secular) other student organizations, seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 04, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Ramesh Bhai Solanki has mentioned in his letter to the SIT that his 18-year-old son was in touch with an Instagram user. “On February 7, 2023, just a few days before Darshan’s death, (Instagram user) asked Darshan about his IIT-JEE rank. When Darshan told him his JEE rank, (the user) said that with a rank that low he wouldn’t have gotten admission in IIT-B in general category.”

The letter has raised concerns over how the incidence of caste discrimination has been sidelined in investigation despite the family member providing the SIT with substantial material in this regard.

Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner of police, crime branch, who heads the SIT, however, said, “Not a single point has been sidelined. We have been investigating from all possible angles, including the points and issues raised by the deceased’s father.”

Solanki’s father referred to experiences that his son had while attending IIT Bombay. “The testimonies of Uday Singh Meena, a student at IIT-B, and my family members, including Darshan’s sister, Janvi, and his aunt, Divyaben, have emphasised that Darshan was being harassed because of his caste.”

The letter said, “I am really concerned about Darshan’s apprehension about another person not liking him. It is telling of the fact that in Darshan’s experience at IIT-B, people stopped liking him after they learned that he was a reserved category student. This is yet another evidence of caste discrimination faced by Darshan in a line of so many that have already been revealed and which show that he was isolated, taunted, and ostracised due to his caste.”

The letter claimed that Darshan even wanted to change his room because of the harassment he faced from his roommate and when he would try to join others during group studies or meal hours. “His classmate from the SC category has mentioned to the IIT Bombay internal committee that Darshan was sensitive about his caste and often thought about what others would think about a reserved category student studying in an institute like IIT Bombay.”

While mentioning about his disappointment that caste-based discrimination was being sidelined, Solanki wrote, “I am highly appalled to see that the SIT continues to sideline the caste-based discrimination incidents my son faced when there is overwhelming evidence pointing to it and the impact it had on him. The latest media reports suggest the SIT ruling out caste discrimination faced by Darshan from his classmates and roommate, considering the handwritten note that names one student (whose handwriting has been disputed by me and my daughter), is concerning. I once again appeal to the SIT to investigate this matter. I am persuaded that Darshan was killed/pushed to die by suicide because of the harassment he faced as a person in a reserved category.”

Solanki has also demanded clone copies of Darshan’s electronic devices. “We have not been provided with clone copies of the seized electronic devices, even after demanding them repeatedly. I fear that more such instances that show he faced caste-based discrimination will be buried under the guise of investigation. I once again call upon you to hand over clone copies of all electronic devices seized during the search conducted by the police pursuant to and during the investigation.”