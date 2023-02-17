Father slits 12-year-old son’s throat, caught trying to dispose body

Ambernath: A 35-year-old man was caught by alert locals while trying to dispose the body of his 12-year-old son, he had killed by slitting his throat, in Ambernath’s Shastri Nagar on Wednesday night.

According to Ambernath police, at around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, Anand Ganeshan was carrying his son’s body in a sack to dump it in a nullah near the railway tracks when he was nabbed by locals, who alerted the police.

The son’s body was sent to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and Anand was arrested on Thursday morning. He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till February 21.

The police said that due to family dispute, Anand and his wife lived separately and their two children — a son and a daughter — stayed with their mother. He used to visit his children often but fought with his wife regularly.

“The person, who called police station, claimed he saw a leg hanging out of the sack. Our team reached the spot and nabbed Anand before he threw away the sack into the drain near the railway track. When we caught him, with the help of the locals, he had hidden the sack behind a paan stall. During questioning, he told us about it and the body was recovered, “ said Rajendra Kote, senior police inspector, Ambernath police station.

“On Wednesday, Anand brought his 12-year-old son Akash to his house in Ambernath without telling his wife, who was not home at that time. He killed Akash by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon,” said Kote.

“Although the husband and wife fought often, the reason for the crime is not yet clear. We will investigate the case. The accused earlier did not confess to the crime. We had to cross check through his phone, which had the boys’ pictures. Locals played a major role in nabbing him,” added Kote.

