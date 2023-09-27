Mumbai: A 56-year-old man and his 28-year-old son died on Monday after their bike collided with the road divider on Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

Father, son die as their bike collides with divider on GMLR

The father, Ramashraya Maurya, was riding as a pillion, while his son Mukesh Kumar was driving the Royal Enfield Bullet when the accident occurred at 6pm on a flyover in the Chheda Nagar area opposite the area of Jai Ambe slums on GMLR. The deceased persons were a resident of Diva.

A patrolling van received a call from the police control room about the accident. A police team rushed to the spot and found the bike (UP-36-M 6652) lying on the road, and the father-son duo, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital. Maurya and Kumar succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment around 7pm.

“The eyewitnesses Vivek Shelar and Imran Shaikh informed the police that Mukesh was riding the bike when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the divider,” an officer from the Tilak Nagar police station said. “They sustained severe injuries in their heads and other parts of the body.”

During further inquiry, the officer added, it was unearthed that the father-son duo was coming from Diva and collided with the divider of a flyover in the Chheda Nagar area, which connects Mankhurd to Ghatkopar.

Rupesh, the youngest son of Ramashray, said that the duo were heading towards Bandra to tend to their wholesale business of tomatoes. “The police should check if there is a CCTV camera nearby the accident spot and could give more clarity on the incident,” added Rupesh.

