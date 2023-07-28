Faulty elevator crushes 35-year-old courier exec; three booked for negligence

Navi Mumbai: The police have booked the chairman and secretary of a Nerul housing society along with a lift technician for causing death by negligence of a 35-year-old courier executive who was crushed to death after stepping inside a faulty elevator on July 18.

The incident was reported from the Vighnahar Co-Operative Housing Society, in Nerul’s sector 21, where repair work on the elevator was underway by a technician, without putting up a caution signage.

At about 1.30pm, Indulkar went to the A-1 wing of the housing society to deliver a courier and entered the lift. The elevator then went up in speed, crushing Indulkar between the ground and the first floor.

“The society office bearers should have made sure that there are enough signages warning that the lift was under repair. They could have also asked a watchman to stand near the lift to make sure no one entered it while it is getting repaired,” a police officer from Nerul police station said.

The courier executive was a resident of Juhu Village, Sector-11 in Vashi and was working with a courier company for the last eight years. He lived with his parents.

Indulkar’s younger brother Vinayak Indulkar, 32, who lives in Santacruz with his wife, said, “We have not been promised any compensation. We have registered an FIR with the Nerul police and we hope to get justice.”