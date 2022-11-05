FDA seizes imported food worth 29 crore

Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized imported food items worth ₹29 crore from a cold storage facility located in Navi Mumbai. They conducted a multi-day raid that ended on Friday.

The facility was found to be flouting several norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the premises were found to be in very shabby condition.

The raid on several facilities in TTC industrial area and MIDC Turbhe started on Wednesday by a team of more than 15 food safety inspectors and other senior officials. Many cold storage units in these areas store goods imported from various countries.

The food stored in Sawla Foods and Cold Stores was found to be stored in unsanitary conditions, and without any documentation regarding the date of import and country of origin.

“We have seized a total of 35 food grain samples for analysis and seized the rest of the food in the storage unit so that they don’t find their way into the market,” said Sahebrao Mule, food safety officer.

He added that there were a lot of dry fruits, spices and fruit concentrate that are used to manufacture juices totalling 2,62,643 kilos and 854.84 litres in total. He also said that the seized food items were together worth ₹29 crore.

Based on the report received from the laboratory where the samples have been sent for testing and analysis of the movement of goods, FDA will register a case and action will be taken against those found responsible.

The samples of almonds were riddled with worms. The wooden platform where a lot of the dry fruit sacks and boxes were stacked was also full of pests. Rats and cockroaches were found all across the facility. Food was also stored in the washroom meant for the staff.

The FSSAI norms that were violated in the facility included the absence of the full name and address of the importer, no mention of country of origin, date of import, expiry/best before date or packaging date on the labels.

“We found that none of the documentation related to any of the goods we took as samples were available with the owners of the facility. There is no guarantee that any of this food is fit for consumption or within their shelf life,” said Mule.

If any of this food was allowed to enter the retail market, he added, it would have had an adverse effect on the health of the people.