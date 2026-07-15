FDA suspends licence of three prominent Bhendi Bazar Mughlai restaurants

MUMBAI: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Tuesday suspended the licences of three Mumbai restaurants on charges of not adhering to hygiene standards in their kitchens. During the FDA inspection held on July 13, officials found that Shalimar Hotel, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmannia Hotel at Bhendi Bazaar flouted kitchen regulations such as not putting up mandatory insect screening nets, not segregating non-vegetarian food, and not maintaining records of food stocks.

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At Hotel Noor Mohammadi, FDA officials spotted a thick layer of black oil on the kitchen floors, open windows near the kebab section allowing the entry of flies, insects and crows, paint and oil stains on the walls and ceilings, unhygienic storage of raw materials, lack of supplier records, use of old and unclean utensils, and no pest control drainage system.

Rahmania restaurant at Umerkhadi was found with inadequate arrangements for storage of food, chemicals and packaging materials, doors without insect-proofing, equipment made of rusting and poor quality materials, peeling paint and plaster on the walls and ceilings and an absence of testing records of food and drinking water quality.

Shalimar Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar, which was earlier raided by the FDA on April 16 and served with an improvements notice, was found to have done nothing about the 25 deficiencies pointed out earlier. These included serious deficiencies such as wet and slippery floors in the kitchen, lack of records of raw materials, lack of testing of drinking water, lack of records of quality of edible oil, lack of proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect screens. Having failed to comply with the improvement notice, Shalimar’s license was suspended on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} While Noor Mohammadi is renowned for its Mughlai dishes, Shalimar is famous for its kebabs and biryanis. Rehmania is well known for its seekh parathas. All the establishments can revert with compliance reports of corrective steps taken in order to revoke their suspensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Noor Mohammadi is renowned for its Mughlai dishes, Shalimar is famous for its kebabs and biryanis. Rehmania is well known for its seekh parathas. All the establishments can revert with compliance reports of corrective steps taken in order to revoke their suspensions. {{/usCountry}}