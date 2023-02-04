Feb 26 bypolls: MVA yet to decide on candidates

Mumbai: After elections for five seats of the legislative council, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all set for another face-off ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra. Though the MVA coalition is yet to decide their candidates, BJP declared a list of contestants for both seats on Saturday.

Elections for both seats are scheduled on February 26.

The ruling party decided to field Hemant Rasane from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency and Ashwini Jagtap – wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap – from the Chinchwad seat. It denied tickets to any family members of its deceased MLA Mukta Tilak.

This has upset the family that publicly expressed their ire after the names of the candidates were declared.

“In such a situation, the opportunity to contest the by-poll has been given to a family member. Accordingly, we had sought the candidature, but the party has now decided to give it to someone else and we have accepted the decision,” said Shailesh Tilak – husband of Mukta Tilak.

State minister Chandrakant Patil said that the decision was taken following a discussion with Tilak’s family. “We have decided to appoint Kunal – son of Mukta Tilak – as BJP spokesperson. The party will continue to stand behind the entire family,” Patil said.

The MVA’s decision is likely to be declared by Sunday as February 7 is the last day for filing nominations.

Maharashtra has a tradition of not contesting by-elections against the kin of a deceased MLA and getting them elected unopposed. However, political parties use the tradition at their convenience.

The by-polls for north Kolhapur and Pandharpur assembly constituencies were contested by BJP while in the Andheri (East) constituency, Eknath Shinde-led BSS decided to withdraw from the contest at the last minute.

MVA too decided not to follow the tradition and contest the polls. However, they are yet to come to a consensus over who will contest from where as both NCP and Shiv Sena don’t want to leave their claim from the Chinchwad seat and Congress is firm on contesting the Kasba Peth constituency.

The meeting of senior MVA leaders held on Friday remained inconclusive. It was decided that the top leadership of all three parties would decide and declare the decision on Saturday but that did not happen either.

“NCP will likely be contesting from Chinchwad whereas Congress to fight from Kasba Peth and Shiv Sena will support both the parties in the respective constituencies,” said a senior MVA leader, requesting anonymity.

Ajit Pawar, opposition leader said, “All parties want to contest elections and they also have the right to claim the seat but the final decision will be taken by the leadership of all three parties.”

