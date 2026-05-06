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Festivals, protests should not infringe public health, safety: HC

The court was hearing a group of petitions which told the court that loud noises, slogans, and firecrackers during celebrations violated noise pollution rules

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Celebrations and protests should not infringe public health, safety or environmental standards, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said while issuing notices to organisers of an event held last month at Nagpur’s Samvidhan Square on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Nagpur commissioner of police.

Festivals, protests should not infringe public health, safety: HC

In their order of April 28, a division bench of justice Urmila Phalke Joshi and justice Nivedita Mehta observed, “Based on his life, philosophy, and writings, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar would likely have preferred a birth anniversary focused on intellectual growth, social reforms and empowerment rather than ritualistic festivities.” The judges added, “Celebrating his birth anniversary is not just remembering his words but his vision which laid the foundation of equality, justice and progress of modern India.”

The court was hearing a group of petitions including a suo motu PIL in which advocate Abdul Subhan, appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court), told the court that loud noises, slogans, and firecrackers during celebrations violated noise pollution rules and the rights of general public under Article 21 (Right to life) of the Constitution of India.

 
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