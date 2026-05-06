Mumbai: Celebrations and protests should not infringe public health, safety or environmental standards, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said while issuing notices to organisers of an event held last month at Nagpur’s Samvidhan Square on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Nagpur commissioner of police.

Festivals, protests should not infringe public health, safety: HC

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In their order of April 28, a division bench of justice Urmila Phalke Joshi and justice Nivedita Mehta observed, “Based on his life, philosophy, and writings, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar would likely have preferred a birth anniversary focused on intellectual growth, social reforms and empowerment rather than ritualistic festivities.” The judges added, “Celebrating his birth anniversary is not just remembering his words but his vision which laid the foundation of equality, justice and progress of modern India.”

The court was hearing a group of petitions including a suo motu PIL in which advocate Abdul Subhan, appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court), told the court that loud noises, slogans, and firecrackers during celebrations violated noise pollution rules and the rights of general public under Article 21 (Right to life) of the Constitution of India.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are, therefore, constrained to give a “thought” on the vision of the architect and father of our Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and forced to think whether this celebration follows thoughts laid by him,” the judges said in their order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are, therefore, constrained to give a “thought” on the vision of the architect and father of our Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and forced to think whether this celebration follows thoughts laid by him,” the judges said in their order. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The judges posed a question to the organisers and asked if Ambedkar’s “thoughts” and “principles” were heeded to while organising his birth anniversary event. “Loud noises during the night, especially between 10 pm to 6 am, violate the Noise Pollution Rules and directly disturb sleep and health of individuals including elders, children and those suffering from various illnesses. More so, birds are also impacted; often abandon their nests and become disoriented due to slogans, firecrackers and any noise by human,” the judges said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judges posed a question to the organisers and asked if Ambedkar’s “thoughts” and “principles” were heeded to while organising his birth anniversary event. “Loud noises during the night, especially between 10 pm to 6 am, violate the Noise Pollution Rules and directly disturb sleep and health of individuals including elders, children and those suffering from various illnesses. More so, birds are also impacted; often abandon their nests and become disoriented due to slogans, firecrackers and any noise by human,” the judges said. {{/usCountry}}

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