Few city colleges announce first degree merit list, cut offs drop

Mumbai: A handful of city colleges on Wednesday announced their first merit list for undergraduate degree courses, and this time, the cut-offs seem to have dipped compared to last year.

SVKM’s Mithibai College released its first merit list across open and minority quotas, and the cut-off was 1 and 2 percent point lower for BA and BCom courses respectively. However, the cut-off for the BSc course has dropped by almost 37% points—from 84.2% last year to 47.3% this year.

“Demand for traditional BSc courses has been on a decline for the past few years, and this year, the chaos in admissions has left students trying their luck in all colleges. Since we left the list open for all to apply under the open category, it could be the reason for the decline in cut-off,” said Krutika Desai, principal of the college. She also added that last year, the college stopped admitting students with scores below 60% in the BSc course. “This year, we didn’t want to complicate the matter for already troubled students, and have allowed admissions for all,” she added.

At NM College, the cut-off for first-year BCom courses ended at 94%, which is nearly 4 percent points lower than their cut-off in 2021. Several other city colleges are expected to announce their respective merit lists over the next few days.