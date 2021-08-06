Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Few public vaccination centres in Mumbai to open on Saturday
mumbai news

Few public vaccination centres in Mumbai to open on Saturday

the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday tweeted that Covaxin will be available at 14 vaccination centres and Covishield at 20 centres.
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:07 PM IST
On Friday, 432 vaccination centres were operational in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

With limited stock of vaccines available in Mumbai for Saturday’s vaccination drive, only few public vaccination centres will be open across the city on Saturday, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department. The city is expected to receive a fresh stock of vaccines on Saturday.

Mumbai received 57,000 Covishield doses and 48,000 Covaxin doses on Tuesday night, which were distributed to vaccine centres on Wednesday. Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of the civic body’s public health department, said, “We have not received stock after Tuesday night. Based on the available stock, vaccination drive will take place at few vaccine centres on Saturday. The complete list will be shared separately on social media.”

BMC tweeted Covaxin will be available at 14 vaccination centres and Covishield at 20 centres.

On Friday, 432 vaccination centres were operational across the city, of which 295 centres are operated by BMC, 20 by the state, and 117 are privately-operated. A total of 43,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city on Friday, of which 14,392 received their second dose, and 28,839 received the first dose.

So far, 1,859,100 beneficiaries have been completely vaccinated in the city, and 5,620,933 have been vaccinated with their first dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP