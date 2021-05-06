FIR against comedian Sunil Pal for derogatory comment on doctors

The Andheri police on Tuesday booked stand-up comedian Sunil Pal for allegedly making “derogatory and obnoxious” comments on doctors working in Covid management and treatment. The video on the same had gone viral on social media.

Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai), which represents 12,000 doctors and 811 hospitals in Maharashtra and Karnataka, had complained against Pal.

Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, the association president, in the first information report (FIR) has stated that the accused, stand-up comedian in an interview with a YouTube channel had made false accusations against doctors claiming their involvement in fraudulent deeds, comparing doctors to evil creatures of the society and also spread lies about Covid-19.

The video of the interview later went viral on social media and was widely shared on WhatsApp and other platforms. Various doctor’s bodies from across the country had objected to it, ultimately forcing the comedian to tender an apology for his comments.

“The content of the video incites anger and hatred against doctors among the general public and also creates panic and fear about Covid in people’s minds. Pal’s video spreads rumours. It incites negative notions to defame doctors. The video could also trigger violence against doctors across the country and the comedian will be solely responsible for it,” stated Dr Bhatnagar in the FIR (of which HT has a copy).

The complaint regarding the objectionable video was submitted to the police by the association’s chairman Dr Sudhir Naik on April 22, but the Andheri police registered an FIR in the matter only on Tuesday.

Pal has been booked under sections 500 (defamation) and 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code. He would soon be summoned to record his statement, said a police officer.

When contacted Pal’s spokesperson she said that the comedian had already apologised for his comments which a section of doctors found objectionable. Like the first video, the doctors should also see the second video in which he has stated that his comments were meant for the bad people and not the genuine doctors who are doing great work and serving the nation.

Pal hasn’t yet received any intimation from the police regarding the FIR, she added.

