MUMBAI: Nearly a week after ten students from St Xavier’s College accused a guest speaker of sexually harassing them during the institution’s annual festival, the Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the 61-year-old visiting professor from Vidarbha. The offence was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a female faculty member of the college. FIR filed against guest speaker accused of sexually harassing students of St Xavier’s College

According to police, the accused allegedly took photographs of the female students without consent and made inappropriate physical contact during events held on campus on November 26 and 27. Students had also alleged that he misbehaved with them a day before the programme.

Police officials said the accused has admitted himself to a hospital in Vidarbha, claiming he is mentally unwell. “An FIR has been registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” an officer said.

A police team has travelled to Vidarbha to verify the details of the accused’s hospitalisation. “We have prima facie learnt that he has cited mental health issues. His medical documents are being checked. He will be served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and our team will return,” the officer added.

Nine students have so far approached the college with written complaints. After two formal notifications from the Internal Committee (IC), the college forwarded the matter to the police, leading to the FIR.

The college had earlier urged all complainants to approach the IC after allegations surfaced. Local police had also visited the campus, appealing to students to come forward and awaiting the IC’s preliminary findings before proceeding.

Students have alleged that the guest speaker clicked their photos without permission and touched them inappropriately. College sources said the guest was escorted off the campus as soon as the authorities were informed.

Denying that the administration had delayed action, principal Dr Karuna Gokarn previously told this newspaper, “We are with the students and taking action against the person. After receiving complaints, we immediately asked the professor to leave the campus.” She had added that the matter was being taken “very seriously” and that she had spoken to the vice-chancellor of the university where the guest is employed.

As the incident gained traction, the annual fest’s core team issued a public statement on Instagram. “An invited guest behaved in a manner that was completely unacceptable and deeply disrespectful towards our volunteers, especially our female volunteers,” the statement said. “We sincerely apologise to every volunteer, participant and student who felt uncomfortable or unsafe. Our fest is meant to be a safe space, and what occurred goes against everything we stand for.”