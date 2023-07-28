MUMBAI: As the Versova creek bridge has developed several potholes barely five months into its inauguration, an FIR has been registered against the three contractors, who built it, for alleged poor-quality work.

Contractors booked for potholes on newly constructed Versova creek bridge

Kashimira Police officers said that after visiting the spot and further investigation, they have registered a case against three contractors, identified as Vijay Mistry, owner of M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd, Ashish Sharma and Ashok Thorat, owners of NG Project Ltd.

According to Rajendra Gavit, Shiv Sena MP, commuters had been complaining about huge potholes that had come up on the newly constructed bridge.

Gavit said that the FIR was registered after he met with Madhukar Pandey, MBVV police commissioner, and municipal commissioners, project director of the bridge and officials of the National Highway Authority of India.

“More than ₹200 crore has been spent on the bridge but within two months, the bridge started showing signs of wear,” said Gavit. “It takes three hours to reach Vasai from Surat, but it takes more than four hours from Vasai to Dahisar because of the poor quality of the road.

“The commuters have been complaining of the flooded Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway because of the debris from illegal constructions of dhabas and restaurants and the low-quality work of the bridge,” said Gavit.

A police officer from the Kashimira police station said, “The owners of these construction companies are responsible for putting the lives of commuters at risk. We have registered a case against them under sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Gavit said that he would make sure that the Kashimira police arrested the accused “who have profited and caused trouble to lakhs of commuters”.