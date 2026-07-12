Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut and his son Gitesh have been booked based on a complaint filed by his daughter-in-law Girija in Thane, who on Sunday publicly accused them of harassment. Raut, a former MP from Sindhudurg, in a statement dismissed the allegations saying Girija wants money.

FIR against Vinayak Raut, son of harassment based on daughter-in-law’s complaint

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Girija Raut said she was subjected to harassment since she married Gitesh Raut, a corporator, in 2017. She said there were no sexual relations between her and her husband Gitesh till 2018, and she was repeatedly taken to black magic practitioners to resolve marital issues.

“I was taken to black magic practitioners. One of them performed rituals using a rooster, and another made dolls out of flour and pierced them with pins. My used clothes were given to black magic practitioners and my hair was plucked. I was given cow urine to drink, and turmeric powder and agarbatti powder to eat. They did all this to hide their son’s incapability to have physical relations,’’ said Girija. “I was traumatised by acts of the Raut family. Vinayak Raut stayed with his second wife and daughter in a flat, while we (Girija and Gitesh) stayed in a chawl,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vinayak Raut denied the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinayak Raut denied the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“My daughter-in-law demanded ₹5 crore and a 3 BHK house with terrace and automatic car and ₹2 lakh per month. We didn’t accept it. Now she has given us a second notice under the Domestic Violence Act and demanded ₹5 lakh per month and one-time settlement of ₹10 crore. She has also asked for ₹2 crore as emotional distress and ₹50 lakh. She has taken our jewellery. We don’t accept her allegations. This is a subjudice matter. We have challenged the matter in Thane sessions court,’’ Raut said. He also said that the alleged black magic acts were done in the presence of Girija’s parents.

“The case will be heard on July 23 and we will get justice. This is a false case. Why did she wait for four years to complain? My daughter-in-law said all these incidents took place between 2018 and 2022 and her parents accompanied her to the black magic practitioners,’’ he added

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said it was suspicious that the offence was registered in Thane.

The FIR was registered under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and BNS Act. Vinayak Raut, her husband Gitesh Raut, mother-in-law Shyamal Raut, Vinayak Raut’s brother Aaba, two black magic practitioners Firoz Baba and Kazi Baba, and a certain Harishchandra Ghadi, are named in the FIR.

The Thane police have arrested Firoz Baba in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam said statements are being recorded and other people have been asked to join the investigation.