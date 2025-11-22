Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Fire at Maharashtra’s Dharavi disrupts Harbour Line trains; no injuries reported

BySnehal Vivienne Fernandes
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 03:11 pm IST

Civic body’s disaster management cell officials said initial alert was received at 12:29 pm at Navrang Compound. Blaze was confined to ground-plus-one hutment next to active railway lines

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Dharavi’s Navrang Compound in Maharashtra, near the Mahim railway tracks, disrupting harbour line train services to the western suburbs. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to officials from the civic body’s disaster management cell, the initial alert was received at 12:29 pm about a fire breaking out at Navrang Compound. The blaze was confined to a ground-plus-one hutment next to the active railway lines, they said.

A joint-response team of the Mumbai fire brigade, Western Railway, 108 ambulance service, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), and Mumbai Police is helping to douse the flames and get the situation under control.

The Western Railway issued a statement saying, “Due to a fire incident in the shanties adjacent to UP harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12.15 pm, the electric supply to the overhead equipment has been disconnected as a safety measure.”

“In view of this, the harbour line train services have been regulated till the situation is under control. No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site,” the statement added.

The disaster control room has not reported any injuries or casualties.

AI Summary

A fire erupted at Dharavi’s Navrang Compound in Mumbai, disrupting harbour line train services but causing no injuries. The blaze, reported at 12:29 pm, affected a hutment near railway tracks, prompting a coordinated response from emergency services. The Western Railway temporarily halted electric supply for safety, ensuring no risk to passengers or trains.