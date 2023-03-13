Massive fire engulfs slum area in Mumbai's Malad East

Two major fires have been reported in a slum area in Mumbai's Malad East, with one declared as level-3 fire. Smoke can be seen billowing from Anand Nagar and Appa Pada areas in Malad East. The fire officials received the first call regarding the blaze in Anand Nagar at around 4.52pm, which the Brihanmumbai Municpical Corporation (BMC) declared as level 1 and later upgraded it to level 2.

No injuries have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story…further details awaited)

