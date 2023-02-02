Fire in Dharavi gala kills 62-yr-old woman

Mumbai: A 62-year-old woman died due to burn injuries sustained in a fire that erupted in a garment manufacturing gala (unit) in Dharavi on Wednesday.

The deceased, Usha Londhe, was trapped inside the bathroom as fire engulfed the gala in Ashok Mill compound on the 90 feet road in Dharavi. The fire fighters got her out of the bathroom and rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Doctors said that Londhe had sustained 60-70% burns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire erupted in the garment factory of a ground-plus-two storied structure and quickly spread to two nearby structures. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation’s press statement, the fire was reported to fire brigade at around 11:55am and was brought under control in three hours.

There is only one narrow lane that leads to all the galas in the area, which are constructed as ground plus one or ground plus two storied structures housing various factories.

Piles of burnt garments were moved out of the gala to prevent further fire. The narrow lane was sealed by the police and fire brigade officials for conducting investigations.