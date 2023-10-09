Fire survivors in Goregaon uncertain about future

MUMBAI: At the Unnat Nagar municipal public school in Goregaon, drying clothes are draped on a railing outside the auditorium. Many pairs of shoes clutter the entrance. Inside, there are around 50 mattresses spread out across the space, on which people are sitting or sleeping. Children run around, oblivious to the tragedy that struck their building on Friday.

The auditorium is the temporary shelter for around 17 families, survivors of the Level 2 fire that flared up in the Jay Bhawani SRA building at Goregaon. “We have been given all the facilities here,” said Suresh Ograjiya. “Meals and tea are provided, there are water bottles and space to sleep. The only slight issue is with the toilet, which has got dirty and clogged up, as so many of us are using it.” A doctor has also been posted to attend to any medical issues.

Most of those at the shelter had come that very afternoon after spending the previous day with their relatives. But with a space crunch there too, they accepted this alternative accommodation. The rest of the 63 families in Jay Bhawani were either still at their relatives or at the hospitals where their family members were admitted.

The question now on the minds of these displaced residents is of the future. “This accommodation is fine, although now with more people coming, it is getting noisy and dirty,” said Anita Suthar. “But how long are we going to have to stay here? We’re managing because we have a relative’s place we can go to for bathing and washing clothes. My sons have exams tomorrow; they can’t study here.”

On Saturday, five residents from the building accompanied by Bhushan Phadtare, ward president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, held a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde. They were promised ₹5 lakh compensation for those who died in the fire, ₹2 lakh for those injured, and ₹50,000 to every family to restart its business. A majority of the residents are from a community that exchanges old clothing for utensils, a financially precarious living. With many of their belongings and two wheelers burnt to cinders and many without insurance, they are worried about their livelihood.

The chief minister has also promised a structural audit of the SRA building, without which many residents said they would refuse to shift back. The necessary repairs will take place after the audit report and an external staircase—an iron ladder kept at the side of the building as a fire exit—will be added. The lift, which has been out of order for years and drinking water connections, which have not been available since the building was constructed, will also be fixed. But with this long list, it will be at least two weeks till the residents are allowed to move back in, said Phadtare.

