First e-charging point in Navi Mumbai at Nerul ready with eye on reducing carbon footprints

The work on the first ever e-charging point for the citizens of Navi Mumbai has been completed and will be soon available for public use.

According to an official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the charging point would be ready for use by the public either by November end or early next month. The charging point is kept outside the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul.

“By August 2022, the plan is to have 20 charging places in the city with six points at each location that will make it 120 charging points in the city. Even the one in Nerul will have six points, but as of now we would be starting with two points as an introduction to the public. The idea is to encourage people to go for electric bikes that would help in reducing carbon footprints in the city,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

NMMC has been taking initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in the city. One such initiative that has clicked well is of the Yulu bikes and cycles. Even as the corporation has been promoting the ‘go green’ concept, there were no charging stations in the city and hence the plan to have charging stations came up.

Of the 20 places planned, six would be in Nerul, four in Belapur while Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Sanpada and Vashi would have one each.