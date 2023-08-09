Body of third fisherman found at Versova Chowpatty

Mumbai: The third fisherman, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized three kilometres off the Versova coast, was found dead at Versova Chowpatty on Monday. Ushani Bhandari, 22, was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, where he was declared dead at 8pm.

Four fisher boats had set out on Saturday from Versova village, three of which returned suspecting high tides and strong winds. On the boat that capsized, three fishermen were present. Vinod Goel, 45, drowned and washed ashore at Silver Beach, Versova, on Sunday morning. The only survivor, Vijay Bamania, 35, swam for hours and reached the Madh Island shore late at night, informing the police about the capsizing of the boat. He was admitted to a hospital as he was suffering from fatigue.

The police, fire brigade, coast guard and other agencies launched a search operation for the two missing fishermen using a ring buoy and ropes along with fishing boats. The Indian Navy and helicopters were also deployed, continuing till 1pm, pausing for the high tide, and then resuming at 2:30pm on Sunday.

