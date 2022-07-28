Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fishes, crabs found dead in creek in Uran Taluka
Fishes, crabs found dead in creek in Uran Taluka

Fishes and crabs in large numbers were found dead in the creek at Bhendkhal in Uran Taluka of Raigad on Thursday; the locals and environmentalists suspected that the reason could be the chemical tankers that get cleaned at the water bodies
Hundreds of fishes and crabs were found dead in the creek at Bhendkhal in Uran Taluka of Raigad on Thursday. The locals and environmentalists suspected that the reason could be the chemical tankers that get cleaned at the water bodies.

The local fishing community has complained to the village Panchayat, which conducted a Panchanama and approached the Tehsildar of the area.

Parshuram Koli, 48, a fisherman said, “This is not the first time that harmful chemicals led to the loss of aquatic life. Authorities must take strict action as this is a matter of our livelihood. We depend on these fishes for survival. Their deaths result in losses for us.”

Tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare has sent the water samples to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for analysis. “I have also alerted the RTO officials about the presence of some tankers in the vicinity of the incident to trace the owners. We have also requested the police to keep an eye on the culprits and take necessary action,” Andhare said.

The officials examined the mangroves in the area and found that no damage has been done to them so far.

BN Kumar, NatConnect Foundation director, said, “As it is, the fishing community has been hit hard due to the burial of a series of wetlands and blocking of intertidal flow. The chemical pollution menace kills whatever little catch the fishermen get.”

