Fishing vessel caught smuggling diesel off the Ratnagiri coast

MUMBAI: The Customs Department has busted an illegal diesel trade operating off the Harnai coast in Ratnagiri, seizing a fishing vessel and arresting two persons linked to the operation.

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Acting on specific intelligence about the unauthorised sale of smuggled diesel to fishing boats, a team led by superintendent Atul V. Potdar launched a late-night operation earlier this week. The team sailed nearly 11 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea and intercepted a fishing vessel, Ratna Mauli, allegedly engaged in supplying diesel at sea.

Officials said that another boat, suspected to be purchasing the contraband, was also identified during the operation. The interception took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday and Ratna Mauli was directed to sail to Dabhol jetty, where authorities seized the vessel along with the diesel stored onboard.

Customs officials said the judicial magistrate in Dapoli approved the arrest of the vessel’s owner and the captain on Friday, following an application moved by special public prosecutor Shekhar D. Tonape.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations indicate that more than 300 tonnes of diesel may have been illegally traded through multiple trips along the Harnai coast over the past two months. Officials said further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the network and identify others involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations indicate that more than 300 tonnes of diesel may have been illegally traded through multiple trips along the Harnai coast over the past two months. Officials said further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the network and identify others involved. {{/usCountry}}

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