Five arrested with charas, heroin, and MDMA worth 1.10 crore

MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has seized various drugs - charas, heroin, and MDMA worth around ₹1.10 crore from five drug suppliers arrested in three separate cases.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused are identified as Nadim Isarar Ali, 29, and Hasib Samim Gor, Age 38, both Mira Road residents and natives of Ruraki in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and Nitin Shankar Mahamunkar, 38, a resident of Wadala, Nadeem Mohammad Idrishi Shah, 30, and Akshay Laxman Waghmare, 26, both are resident of Raigad district, Maharashtra.

In the first incident, officers of the Mumbai crime branch’s Kandivali ANC unit were conducting patrolling in Malad and Goregaon area on Ganpat immersion day when they noticed two people roaming suspiciously outside Oberoi Mall. Both were taken into custody and during interrogation they revealed their names Nadim Ali and Hasib Gor while searching them we found 150 grams of heroin in their possession worth ₹60 lakh, said deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We do not find their past criminal records, but it appears that they must have circulated heroin in the past. Their mobile numbers are being scrutinised to find out who they are connected to and provide them with contraband, said another officer.

In the second incident, Worli ANC units were patrolling when they got information about a person looking for buyers for party drugs. The police team reached the Wadala area and arrested Nitin Mahamunkar during the search found 100 MDMA tablets in his pocket which were worth ₹15 lakhs, said an official. MDMA is known for night party drugs, added officials.

In the third incident, the Trombay police got a tip-off that two persons had come to Mumbai with contraband and looking for good buyers in the Mankhurd area. Based on information a police team nabbed both Shah and Waghmare from the Maharashtra nagar area in Mankhurd and found 6.44 kilograms of charas worth around ₹35 lakh from them, said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, both confessed that they had got contraband near the sea in a gunny bag, but they were lying and must have had someone behind them who sent both to Mumbai from Uran to sell the drugs, said police sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar of the Trombay police station. Both were arrested under NDPS and produced in the court and remanded in police custody till September 30.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON