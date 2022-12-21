Five arrested with heroin worth 8 lakh

Navi Mumbai The APMC police have arrested five drug carriers from Kerala in possession of heroin worth ₹8 lakh they were scheduled to transport to Kerala for further distribution.

The accused have been identified as Abu Bakar Siddiqui (46) from Kasaragod in Kerala, Nandu Subramanium (28) from Kozhikode, Naseer Moosa Kais (30) from Kannur, Mohammad Aaman Mahmood P (26), and Mohammad Umar Akram (38) from Thalassery in Kerala.

The APMC police had received a specific tip-off that the group arrive from Kerala and return with drugs meant for distribution in Kerala. Accordingly, a trap was laid in sector 19, Mafco market, and the group was intercepted. After they were nabbed, they were found to be in possession of 80 grams of heroin worth ₹8 lakh.

“We are investigating the source of the drugs. Prima facie, they were to take the drugs to Kerala,” assistant police inspector Wasi Shaikh from APMC police station said. According to the police, all the accused worked as labourers in their respective hometowns. “We are verifying if they have any criminal background. They have acted as couriers to carry the drugs back to Kerala,” deputy commissioner of police, Zone I Vivek Pansare said.

The police are verifying the possibility of some other carriers bringing in drugs to Mumbai from another state. “The accused are in police custody till Wednesday after which we would request for an extension of their custody from the court,” senior police inspector Manik Nalawade from APMC Police station said.