Five Mumbai toll plazas to witness rate hike from October 1. Check new prices

The toll rates at five toll plazas in Mumbai are set to increase starting from October 1. These plazas are located at Vashi, Mulund (LBS Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Dahisar, and Airoli Creek Bridge. The toll charges were last revised in 2020, and the current updated rates, effective this year, will extend until 2026, marking a typical increment in toll charges that occurs every three years.

Here are the changed toll rates:

The MNS party protested at Mulund toll plaza on Wednesday demanding reduction in the toll charges set to rise on October 1. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo )

-For cars/jeeps, the toll will increase from ₹40 to ₹45.

-Light motor vehicles/tempos will see an increase from ₹65 to ₹75.

-Buses/trucks will experience a hike from ₹130 to ₹150.

-Multi-axle vehicles will face an increase from ₹160 to ₹190.

MNS protests against proposed hike in toll charges at Thane plaza

In response to these impending changes, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) Thane unit staged a protest at the Thane-Mulund highway toll plaza on Wednesday, demanding reduction in the toll charges set to rise on October 1.

Avinash Jadhav, president of the MNS Thane city unit, criticised the state government saying, “BJP had made tall promises of toll-free Maharashtra before elections and huge hoardings were put up. Instead, they are now increasing the toll charges, let alone making the entry in and out of Mumbai toll-free.”

During the protest, Jadhav and MNS leader Ravindra More, along with approximately 15-20 party activists, also inspected the conditions of the washroom facilities at the toll plaza. Jadhav highlighted the need for clean washrooms and a readily available ambulance at all toll plazas, but lamented that the ambulance was not present, and the washroom conditions were subpar.

Expressing his discontent with the situation, Jadhav said, “We are spending our petrol and paying the tolls, and yet have to wait for around 15 minutes to do so. This is absolutely not done. The current chief minister is from Thane, and hopefully, he will care for the citizens. If the charges are increased, they will have to deal with the consequences.”

