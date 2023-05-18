Navi Mumbai: A flamingo died after it hit a 20 feet signboard of Nerul Jetty on Tuesday night. The bird was buried at the Airoli Flamingo creek sanctuary Wednesday morning by the forest officials. Flamingo dies after hitting 20-feet Nerul Jetty signboard

According to eyewitnesses, the bird was part of a flock flying over the Talawe Wetland when it accidentally hit the signboard. The bird was grievously injured and after more than two hours of writhing in pain, it died.

Sharad Patil, one of the residents present at the spot recalled, “I was taking a stroll in the evening when I heard a loud thud and saw a big bird fall. It did try to regain its composure and put in a lot of effort to stand up again. But as time went by, the bird started getting dizzy and eventually collapsed.”

Confusion prevailed among residents on how to attend to the bird. They informed birders, forest officials as well as NGOs working to rescue wildlife about the incident. However, residents said no help came for two hours after the incident.

Shruti Agarwal, a resident and avid birder rallying for the cause of safeguarding the habitat of flamingos observed, “The ₹110 crore defunct jetty has not only proved costly for the residents but also causing extensive harm for the flamingos as well. Birds flying through the area can often be seen facing hard times while dodging the board.”

Agarwal raised the issue with the authorities.

The residents expressed surprise that a city named after flamingos has not given a thought to having a rescue team to attend to matters of emergency.

“There was so much confusion about what needed to be done and whom to be contacted to save the bird. We waited for nearly two hours hoping for some medical assistance for the bird. Meanwhile, we even tried giving water to the injured bird but eventually it didn’t survive,” said Sharmila Shankar, another resident present at the venue.

Shankar added, “There should be some team readily accessible whenever there are incidents of flamingos getting injured.”

The dead bird was wrapped in a cloth and left beside the lakeside. On Wednesday, the forest department collected the body and conducted a post-mortem.

“We took the bird to the government veterinary hospital in Mulund and got the post-mortem done. Reports are awaited. The bird was buried at the Airoli Flamingo Creek sanctuary,” said the forest officer, Sneha Satav.

