Floods force suspension of traffic along Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Authorities were forced to suspend traffic along the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway on Saturday after a stretch of the road was flooded in the Kolhapur district.

Officials said up to five feet of water inundated the stretch after the Panchaganga river swelled and water was also discharged from Radhanagari Dam because of heavy rain.

Kolhapur police superintendent Shailesh Balkawade said, “As a part of precaution, the road has been closed for vehicular traffic.”

Police have also closed the main Kolhapur-Sangli route while the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri stretch is also under the water with traffic suspended there too.

An official from the Kolhapur District Disaster Management Cell said the water level of the Panchganga river continues to be above the danger mark.

“The water level of the Panchaganga river at the Rajaram weir is now 54 feet, which is well above the danger mark of 43 feet,” he said. He added 114 embankments have gone under the water.

Officials on Thursday said 47 villages in Kolhapur were cut off after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains. As many as 965 families were shifted to safer places. Two people were also swept away at separate places in the district.

