Flyer conceals cocaine worth 33.60-cr in soaps; caught

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday detained an Indian national from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling 3.36 kilogram of cocaine worth ₹33.60 crore from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight. The accused person had concealed the narcotics inside soap bars.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai officials detained the suspect who arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-640. When his luggage was searched, the officials found 16 small soap boxes and upon a thorough examination of the soap boxes, officers observed that something was concealed beneath the upper wax-like layer of the soap.

On removing the outer layer, officials found cocaine hidden in the soap bars - wrapped in transparent plastic, a DRI officer said. The total recovered substance is 3,360 grams which are valued at approximately ₹33.60 crore in the illicit market, the officer added.

DRI officials are questioning the passenger and trying to obtain information about the consignment and other members of the racket.

