MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man was booked by the Sahar police after he entered the restricted area of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The police said the man was supposed to take a flight to Patna but reached the airport late. He then opened the airport’s emergency door and went to the tarmac where his plane had still to take off. When an Air India flight from Gujarat landed and was being parked, he tried going near the plane but was detained by the authorities. Flyer misses flight, enters restricted airport area

The offender, Piyush Pawan Kumar Soni, is a resident of Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, who hails from Darbhanga city in Bihar. A case has been lodged against him on the complaint of Suhas Thorat, who works with Air India as a senior associate and was posted at Terminal 2 of CSMIA.

“According to Thorat’s complaint on June 19, when an Air India flight from Bhuj, Gujarat, was being parked, an unidentified person, later identified as Soni, opened the emergency door of the airport and went close to the aircraft,” said the police officer. “He was stopped and detained by the airport authorities.”

“The airport authorities handed him to us and we registered a case against him under Section 29 (acts likely to imperil the safety of aircraft) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and Section 125 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others due to rash or negligent behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as his act could have put the lives of others in danger,” said the police officer.

The police said they had issued Soni a notice of appearance and allowed him to go.