Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai

In the upcoming months the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to set up street food hubs across Mumbai. BMC has identified 65 locations wherein 3,331 vendors will be accommodated. These vendors can also sell food on trucks or in normal stalls.

This plan is an extension of BMC’s plan to station food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. The idea of food trucks has also been given a push by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In the budget for 2021-22, BMC has reserved ₹200 crore for creating food hubs and beautifying footpaths and the space below flyovers etc.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said, “We already have identified 65 locations for food hubs in the city for about 3,331 vendors. These vendors can also operate food trucks 6pm and 11pm.”

As per the draft policy prepared by BMC last year, food truck owners will be given designated spots at several locations.

However, these food trucks and stalls cannot be used for any other purpose or activity apart from selling food. The owners will also have to get permission from BMC’s health department, license and shops & establishment department followed by the traffic police and the fire brigade.

According to BMC’s budget speech for 2021-22, “Selling popular street food that meets the highest hygiene and sanitary standards will be allowed to operate at the 65 locations where a cluster of 30 vendors at a time will be permitted.”