Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai
In the upcoming months the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to set up street food hubs across Mumbai. BMC has identified 65 locations wherein 3,331 vendors will be accommodated. These vendors can also sell food on trucks or in normal stalls.
This plan is an extension of BMC’s plan to station food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. The idea of food trucks has also been given a push by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.
In the budget for 2021-22, BMC has reserved ₹200 crore for creating food hubs and beautifying footpaths and the space below flyovers etc.
Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said, “We already have identified 65 locations for food hubs in the city for about 3,331 vendors. These vendors can also operate food trucks 6pm and 11pm.”
Also Read | Health top priority in BMC budget
As per the draft policy prepared by BMC last year, food truck owners will be given designated spots at several locations.
However, these food trucks and stalls cannot be used for any other purpose or activity apart from selling food. The owners will also have to get permission from BMC’s health department, license and shops & establishment department followed by the traffic police and the fire brigade.
According to BMC’s budget speech for 2021-22, “Selling popular street food that meets the highest hygiene and sanitary standards will be allowed to operate at the 65 locations where a cluster of 30 vendors at a time will be permitted.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Speaker Nana Patole to resign, to head Congress in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health top priority in BMC budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai education budget: ₹16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena plans monthly events to woo Gujarati voters ahead of BMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: ₹18.26 crore to study areas at risks from disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox