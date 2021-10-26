For Aryan Khan’s bail plea in Bombay High Court, a battery of lawyers

Aryan Khan will on Tuesday have a battery of lawyers to represent him in the Bombay High Court, which will hear Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail plea in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

The 23-year-old Aryan Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, has been so far represented by senior advocate Satish Manshinde, who also represented Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case. Amit Desai, who got Salman Khan acquitted in the hit and run case, also represented Aryan Khan in court.

Now, the former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case before the Bombay High Court physically to argue the matter. "I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in the Bombay High Court," said Rohatgi, according to news agency ANI.

Mukul Rohatgi was the state government's lawyer in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and recently said that Aryan Khan should be granted bail.

Shah Rukh Khan has also roped in the law firm, Karanjawala & Company, to get bail for Aryan. Apart from Mukul Rohatgi, senior partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur will also argue for Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court. This army of lawyers includes big names like Anandini Fernandes along with Rustom Mulla, a partner at Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla.

The Bombay High Court said on October 21 that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," Maneshinde said earlier.

Aryan Khan approached the high court for an urgent bail hearing after the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act denied his plea on October 20, and later extended his judicial custody till October 30.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Aryan Khan into custody after raiding a Goa-bound cruise ship on October 2 and was arrested on October 3. The NCB charged Aryan with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was remanded to NCB custody till October 4, which was extended till October 7. Thereafter, he was remanded to judicial custody after which he immediately moved for bail. He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

