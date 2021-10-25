NDPS court disposes of NCB plea against interference in Aryan Khan case

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday disposed of an application of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to pass directions against interference in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused.

The court said as the case was already before the Bombay High Court in the form of bail applications of accused, including that of Aryan, the agency should move the HC for proper directions in this regard.

The high court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas filed by Aryan (23) and his co-accused in the drugs case Munmun Dhamecha on Tuesday.

The court also said it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognizance of an affidavit of an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, who has levelled allegations of extortion attempt by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others on the Bollywood star.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday provided police protection to Sail. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the same was done as sought by the witness.

Earlier in the day, the NCB and Wankhede filed two separate affidavits before the special court against the allegations. The anti-drugs agency and Wankhede had urged the court to pass an order saying no court should take cognizance of the affidavit prepared by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail.

As per the NCB and its zonal director, the allegations made by Sail were only an attempt to create hurdles and scuttle the investigation into the case. The central agency had also sought the court to pass appropriate orders to ensure there is no tampering with the evidence or investigation in the case.

Special judge VV Patil, designated to hear cases related to the NDPS Act, disposed of the affidavits, saying such blanket orders cannot be passed.