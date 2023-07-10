Two foreigners arrested for trying to smuggle out dollars

Mumbai: Two foreigners were arrested at the airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out 1,41,500 US dollars ( ₹1.15 crore). The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department seized the entire booty.

The accused have been identified as Makoto Tani, 47, a resident of Osaka, Japan, and Gunyapunyisa Phoonnasett, 41, a resident of Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the AIU, based on the specific intelligence on Saturday evening, the agency intercepted two foreign passengers – Tani, who was holding a Japanese passport, and Phoonnasett, who was holding a Thailand passport.

“Both were supposed to depart to Bangkok from CSMI airport by Thai Airways flight number TG 318. During the search, the agency recovered 1,41,500 US dollars from them which they were carrying in a navy-coloured pouch hidden in a handbag,” an AIU official said.

The agency has been checking their records to see if they have been involved in smuggling in the past as well, the AIU official said, adding “The concerned embassies have also been informed to get their further details. We have been opposing their bail as further investigation is on and chances are that the accused could flee the country once they get out on bail.”

Both were arrested under relevant sections by the customs department and were produced in court on Sunday and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

